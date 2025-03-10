Did the Browns Just Make a Major Mistake With Myles Garrett?
So after all of that posturing, Myles Garrett ultimately agreed to sign a massive contract extension with the Cleveland Browns, putting an end to any trade rumors involving the superstar defensive end.
It was certainly a strange climax for Garrett, who went on a public tour explaining to media members everywhere why he wanted to be dealt and even outright refusing to sign a long-term deal at first.
The Browns gave the six-time Pro Bowler a four-year, $123.5 million deal that runs through 2030 and will basically keep Garrett in Cleveland through the remainder of his prime...and the likely beginning of his decline.
It was the most expensive contract for any non-quarterback in NFL history, and it comes in the midst of the Browns having crushing financial issues and after coming off of a 3-14 campaign.
That begs the question: did Cleveland make a major mistake here? Would the Browns have actually been better off trading Garrett?
Honestly, as ridiculous as it may sounds on the surface, a legitimate argument can be made that yes; Cleveland would have been better served moving Garrett for a haul of draft picks and potentially a young player rather than extending him to a record-breaking contract.
Garrett is now 29 years old, and the Browns are nowhere close to contending. Yes, they obviously need a quarterback, but they have many more problems that what is going on under center.
Cleveland needs a running back. It needs more weapons in the passing game. It must repair its offensive line. Its defense showed serious signs of slippage in 2024.
Basically, the Browns are an absolute mess, and Garrett by himself won't fix it. Obviously not, considering he racked up 14 sacks this past year and the team still stunk.
Cleveland has made the playoffs just twice throughout Garrett's eight-year tenure with the club, so while he is absolutely a generational talent, he should not have been as untouchable as the Browns have made him out to be. He isn't Patrick Mahomes. He isn't Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson.
Garrett is an outstanding player who is about to hit 30. A decline is surely on the horizon, and by the time Cleveland is ready to seriously contend again, who knows what Garrett will have left?
The Browns could have secured quite a king's ransom for Garrett. Instead, they chose to double down, further exacerbating their salary cap situation and passing on the opportunity to kickstart a much-needed rebuild.
While it seems great that Garrett stayed, it may actually end up harming Cleveland long term.
