Browns Could Reunite With Former Pro Bowl Defender in Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns will likely have some difficulties making any significant moves in NFL free agency, as they don't have a whole lot of money to work with.
As a result, the Browns may have to resort to cheap, short-term signings to bolster their roster for 2025 while also maintaining future flexibility.
Cleveland has ample needs up and down its roster, and while the Browns' most glaring holes are certainly on the offensive side of the ball, their once-stingy defense sprung a bunch of leaks this past year, as well.
Now that Cleveland has signed Myles Garrett to an extension, it's important for the Browns to put the right pieces around him, and Candace Pedraza of Dawg Pound Daily feels they should reunite with an old friend: Za'Darius Smith.
"Pairing Smith back up with Garrett would be an easy way for the Browns to bring in some veteran presence to surround Briggs and McGuire with, and an easy way for Garrett to get some relief on the line as the teams' current best pass rusher," Pedraza wrote.
Cleveland traded Smith to the Detroit Lions back at the deadline, but the Lions recently released the 32-year-old.
Smith actually had a very productive 2024 campaign as a whole, finishing with 35 tackles and nine sacks while playing in every game.
The University of Kentucky product has made three Pro Bowl appearances throughout his NFL career and has posted three double-digit sacks campaigns, topping out at 13.5 with the Green Bay Packers back in 2019.
Smith, who originally joined the Browns in 2023, may not be that same player anymore, but he definitely displayed that he has quite a bit left in the tank this past year.
