Analyst Gives Interesting Take on Browns' Best QB Option
The Cleveland Browns have some major quarterback questions to address over the course of this coming offseason.
Amid Deshaun Watson's season injury lying ahead, along with the chaos seen at the position last year, the Browns will be looking for a much more stable outlook with their signal caller situation in 2025. Yet, the way in which that exactly shakes out for this squad remains to be seen.
Obviously, their number two overall pick in this year's draft presents a clear opportunity to attack their quarterback needs with a potential selection, but there's also a chance Cleveland dips their hand in the free agency market to have a veteran right the ship under center for the short term.
In the eyes of Pro Football Focus analyst John Kosco though, the best fit on the board could be simple –– draft Shedeur Sanders at number two.
But alongside Sanders, Kosco also sees Cleveland bringing in a veteran alongside Sanders to effectively give the Browns a mentor next to their rookie quarterback, and bring in some added reinforcements to a position that saw it's fair share of issues last season.
I fully expect Cleveland to sign a quality veteran in free agency while also drafting a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick," Kosco said. "However, I believe the best fit for the Browns will come via the draft in the form of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. New offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has made it clear that his ideal quarterback is a sharp decision-maker... That philosophy aligns perfectly with Sanders’ own self-assessment. Just weeks ago, he described his greatest strength, saying, 'Decision-making, that’s the biggest and best thing you can do as a quarterback."
If the Browns and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees were seeking out a young, accurate thrower of the football to grow with for the future, Sanders could be the best option on the board for those specifics.
Sanders finished last season with the Buffaloes having a strong campaign, finishing with 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on a nation's-best 74.0% completion rate.
While the Colorado product has had several questions through the scouting process, he's still proven to have a great sense of accuracy and mental understanding of the game –– both of which could be priorities for Cleveland to add this offseason.
Adding a veteran into the mix could be far from a poor choice as well. Most, if not all young quarterbacks can benefit from having a experienced leader in the room to guide the way for their initial stages in the league, and Sanders is no exception.
Free agency will have a collection of names to consider, and pairing them with an appealing prospect like Sanders would give the Browns an enhanced sense of optimism at the positon heading into the coming year.
It's still a ways out until the Browns finalize their quarterback plans, but keep an eye on Shedeur Sanders as an intriguing candidate for the job.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Myles Garrett Trails Only Lamar Jackson in Prestigious Ranking
MORE: Browns Analyst Shares Bold Strategy to Fix Team's QB Room
MORE: Cleveland Browns Linked to Head-Scratching QB Move
MORE: Insider Exposes Brutal Update on Cleveland Browns' QB Plans