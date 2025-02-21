Insider Exposes Brutal Update on Cleveland Browns' QB Plans
The Cleveland Browns are really about to do this, aren't they? They are seriously about to pass on a quarterback in the NFL Draft.
Rumors have been swirling that the Browns may decide to punt on a quarterback altogether this April, and now, The Ringer's Todd McShay is revealing that that is exactly what he has heard.
“I’ve heard from multiple sources: Cleveland, they’re not pulling the trigger on a quarterback," McShay said on his own show. "They don’t believe that this is the year to do that. That they are not a quarterback in this class away. If it had been last year’s class, they feel really good that they can take off and run.”
So evidently, Cleveland is not enamored with either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, who are the consensus top two quarterbacks in this year's draft class. There is definitely a major dropoff after that duo, and there are certainly questions about both signal-callers.
But can the Browns—who have arguably the worst quarterback situation in the league at the moment—really afford to make this decision?
McShay added that Cleveland is aiming to bring in Kirk Cousins as a bridge quarterback in 2025 to pave the way for whoever the Browns place under center the following year.
It's possible that Cleveland could be hoping for Arch Manning in 2026, but there is no guarantee that the Browns will be in position to select the Texas Longhorns phenom next year.
Another possibility is that this is all a smokescreen, but sometimes, where there is smoke, there really is fire.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Compelled to Cut Bait With Key Defensive Piece
MORE: Eagles Star Wants Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett in Philadelphia
MORE: NFL Draft Analyst Shares Key Reason Why Cam Ward is Best Fit for Browns
MORE: Cleveland Browns Making QB Situation Far Too Complicated
MORE: Analyst Poses Scary Myles Garrett Retirement Scenario for Browns