Myles Garrett Trails Only Lamar Jackson in Prestigious Ranking

The edge rusher was honored as one of the league's best.

Gavin Dorsey

Feb 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on radio row at the Super Bowl LIX media center at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on radio row at the Super Bowl LIX media center at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Among Pro Football Focus' ranking of the top 101 players from the 2024 NFL season, the 3-14 Browns were sparsely represented.

In fact, just one Cleveland Brown made the list entirely. On Friday, PFF finalized its list by counting down the top 10. All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett came in at No. 2, behind only MVP runner-up Lamar Jackson.

Garrett was one of three defenders to make the top 10, joining Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (No. 8) and Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt (No. 9). NFL MVP Josh Allen ranked No. 6 overall, while AP Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II was No. 12.

"Garrett’s resumé speaks for itself at this point," PFF wrote with a shared byline between analysts Mason Cameron, Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick. "No matter where he plays next season, he can be expected to record elite production."

The 29-year-old defender earned a 92.3 overall grade and a 92.8 pass-rush grade by PFF, both the best among qualified defensive linemen. Garrett also tied for the league lead in pressures and posted a 23.1% pass-rush win rate, which PFF described as "incredible."

Throughout an abysmal Browns season, Garrett was consistently a bright spot. Even though he requested a trade from Cleveland, being honored as the second-best player in the league speaks wonders about the year that he had despite the dysfunction.

