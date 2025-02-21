Cleveland Browns Linked to Head-Scratching QB Move
Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns are entering a pivotal offseason for the franchise. There are a lot of needs to address and very little financial flexibility to make those moves happen.
In order to make the necessary moves, the Browns are going to have to get creative. They are also going to need to have the best NFL Draft that they have had in years.
Obviously, the two biggest question marks this offseason will be about the future of Myles Garrett and the quarterback situation. Both of those things have to be figured out in ways that improve the team's outlook for both now and for the future.
Bypassing the Garrett situation for now, the quarterback issue is an interesting one. Cleveland does have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which would give them the chance to get either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. However, there have been a lot of reports that they don't plan to take either one.
Instead, they could focus on a quarterback later in the draft or try to add one in free agency.
With that in mind, a new head-scratching move has been suggested. Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN has put forward the idea that Daniel Jones could be an option for the team in free agency. He also mentioned Justin Fields, who would be a much better option than Jones.
"Whether the Browns select a quarterback with the second pick or later in the draft, the team is expected to bring in a veteran prior to that," Oyefusi wrote. "Sam Darnold, ESPN analyst Matt Bowen's top free agent quarterback, probably will be too expensive for the Browns, but they could look to add a mid-tier option such as Daniel Jones or Justin Fields to compete for the starting spot."
Fans would be incredibly frustrated if Jones ends up being the new starter for the Browns. Cleveland is supposed to be trying to fix the issue, not create a new one.
Jones was released midseason by the New York Giants last year for a reason. He has shown no reason to believe that he can be a high-level starter in the NFL.
Throughout his career to this point, Jones has played in 70 games. In that time span, he has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions. He has also racked up 2,179 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.
While he would be a better option than Deshaun Watson, that's not saying much. Jones should only be brought in if he's going to be a backup behind a much better option or one of either Sanders or Ward.
Hopefully, Andrew Berry and company can come up with a better situation than having Jones be the big quarterback move of the offseason.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Eagles Star Wants Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett in Philadelphia
MORE: Cleveland Browns Should Consider This Blockbuster QB Trade
MORE: Detroit Lions Star Eyes Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett for Team-Up
MORE: Browns Teammate Reveals How Cleveland Can Keep Myles Garrett
MORE: Browns Once Again Named Potential Aaron Rodgers Destination