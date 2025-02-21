Browns Analyst Shares Bold Strategy to Fix Team's QB Room
Everyone seems to have a plan to fix the Cleveland Browns quarterback room in 2025. Most of those plans start with the franchise taking a signal caller with the second overall pick in the draft.
A veteran option could also be on the table for Cleveland via free agency or a trade. General manager Andrew Berry may even find himself adding QBs from both of those categories.
Browns color analyst Nathan Zegura took that idea a step further. His plan for rebuilding the team's quarterback room this offseason involves adding a veteran and drafting multiple QBs.
"My ideal quarterback room as I look at it would be, the quarterback at two, maybe a [Daniel Jones] – kind of that veteran role, or even if it's a Kirk Cousins, that's fine," Zegura began. "And then, I like the idea of having a Will Howard or a Quinn Ewers or a [Tyler] Shough or somebody from this draft also in this room. And then you have DTR (Dorian Thompson-Robinson) competing to say, 'hey, I still deserve to be in the program."
It's an interesting perspective from Zegura on how to revamp the Browns quarterback room. It's reminiscent of what Washington did back in 2012 when it selected Robert Griffin III second overall and then Cousins in the fourth round.
Such a strategy would set Cleveland up to have a bit of an insurance policy if they miss on a rookie early in the draft. With a veteran thrown into the mix, those rookies would have some valuable guidance and perspective as they adjust to the league.
At this point in the offseason it seems likely that the Browns will draft at least one quarterback. It also feels likely they find at least one during free agency. Whether or not they pull the trigger on a second one in the draft, however, remains to be seen.
