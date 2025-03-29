Analyst Reaches Odd Conclusion on Comments from Browns' Myles Garrett
Recently, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett made some rather pointed comments concerning the team's search for a quarterback, saying that the Browns need a young quarterback who is "willing to be patient."
While that made some feel that Cleveland was absolutely going to be taking a signal-caller with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft, analyst John Fraschella has come to a different conclusion, and he made it pretty clear on social media.
"Myles Garrett’s comments to the media have made it pretty clear that the Browns are NOT taking Shedeur Sanders
," Fraschella posted on X.
Why? Well, because the general consensus is that Sanders would want to start right off the bat, which would essentially eliminate the "willing to be patient" aspect of the process.
It's also important to note that the Browns just met with Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, and ESPN's Adam Schefter recently reported that Cleveland seems to be leaning toward Carter.
But it still seems remiss to think that the Browns have already reached a decision to not draft a quarterback at No. 2, particularly considering how desperately they need to solve their problems under center.
Cleveland has certainly made its fair share of questionable decisions throughout history, which is why the franchise has only made two playoff appearances since 2003. But would the Browns really be so stubborn to avoid taking a signal-caller next month?
We'll see what happens, but one thing is for sure: this upcoming choice by the Browns will likely decide the trajectory of the team for the next five-plus years.
