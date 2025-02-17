Analyst Unveils Brave Prediction for Browns' Pro Bowl Weapon
The Cleveland Browns' roster will likely look very different in 2025, especially considering that Myles Garrett may no longer be with the team after requesting a trade.
It's not just Garrett, though. The Browns will likely lose some key pieces to free agency, and they may also make some more trades outside of Garrett.
One potential candidate to be moved is tight end David Njoku, who is coming off of a rather disappointing 2024 campaign and is preparing to enter the final year of his contract.
However, Candace Pedraza of Dawg Pound Daily feels pretty confident that Njoku will be suiting up for Cleveland in Week 1 next September.
"Njoku is signed with the team through 2026, so he'll most certainly be back with the team in 2025 barring any chaotic trades happening," Pedraza wrote.
Actually, that's not accurate. Njoku signed a contract extension with the Browns back in 2022, but the deal only took him through 2025, so he actually is not signed through 2026.
Whether or not that would change Pedraza's opinion on Njoku's status isn't known, but we can't deny that the 28-year-old actually does carry the potential to be dealt in the coming months.
Njoku caught 64 passes for 505 yards and five touchdowns this past season, good for a meager average of 7.9 yards per catch. Two years ago, he hauled in 81 receptions for 882 yards and six scores en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
So, who is the real Njoku? Well, probably the one who has been wildly inconsistent ever since entering the NFL as a first-round pick of Cleveland's back in 2017.
The Browns would be silly to not at least gauge the trade market for the Notre Dame product.
