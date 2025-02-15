Insider Discloses Wild Potential Wrinkle in Browns' Myles Garrett Trade
The Cleveland Browns may be forced to trade Myles Garrett this offseason, as the superstar defensive end has requested to be dealt and is making it very publicly known that he no longer wants to be in Cleveland.
This is certainly not something the Browns want to do, but Garrett is trying to coerce them into doing so, so they may have to oblige.
But Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wonders if Cleveland can throw a very intriguing wrinkle into any potential Garrett trade: getting the receiving team to also take on Deshaun Watson.
"Here's a possibility; you call up a team that might be interested in Myles Garrett and say, 'We don't want to trade Myles Garrett, but we respect his wishes. We will trade Myles Garrett to you,'" Florio said. Then, he took an interesting turn.
"But, but, if you want Myles Garrett, you've got to take Deshaun Watson," Florio added.
Watson is under contract for the next two years and is slated to earn $46 million in base salary in both 2025 and 2026. He also carries $72.9 million cap hits both seasons.
Would a team that badly wants to add Garrett be willing to take on Watson and his contract, as well? It's an interesting proposition for sure, and it's something that the Browns may seriously want to consider requiring in any trade package for Garrett.
Watson is likely going to be out for all of next season after tearing his Achilles twice this past year. It stands to reason that his NFL career may be over.
Still, because Garrett is such a phenomenal talent, there may be a contending team out there that would be amenable to absorbing Watson so long as Garrett was part of the deal.
