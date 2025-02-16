Former Star Gives Browns Major Myles Garrett Advice
The Cleveland Browns are widely expected to move on from superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett this offseason. After the defensive end publicly requested a trade, they don't have much of a choice in the matter.
Granted, the Browns could make things ugly and deny his trade request. However, that would not serve anyone involved well.
While the decision to move on from the face of the franchise is a difficult one, a fresh start would be best in this situation. Cleveland is not close to being a Super Bowl contender and that is where Garrett wants to be at this point in his career. No one can blame him for that either.
That being said, a former NFL star has spoken out and offered some major advice to the Browns regarding Garrett.
“Get those first-round draft picks for Myles. Even if you don’t get a quarterback right now, you start to build a really good roster of good players,” McCourty said.
Even though seeing Garrett leave is going to be sad, the franchise needs to reset. Trading Garrett could bring in enough draft assets to help jumpstart their rebuild.
Cleveland will have a wide range of potential trade partners to work with. Most teams around the league would love to get their hands on Garrett.
More than likely, they will work with mostly contenders. Even in that category, there will be a lot of offers to place against each other and create a bidding war.
McCourt is 100 percent correct with his opinion. The Browns have to focus on the future at this point. Even though it's tough to launch into yet another rebuild, the reality is that Cleveland is already at the point of needing one.
It will be interesting to see what comes of the Garrett trade request. He's likely to be on another team in 2025, but that could be the best thing for the Browns.
Hopefully, they're able to land a good return for him that helps them get back on track over the next few years.
