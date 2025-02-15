Browns Named Potential Trade Suitor for Falcons QB
The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of a unique, but troubling quarterback situation ahead of the 2025 offseason.
After a year filled with plenty of controversy at the position in 2024 led by a combination of Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and even a little bit of Bailey Zappe the Browns will have much more chatter about what's to come ahead of them in the coming months.
Between their second-overall pick in April's draft and a possible veteran acquisition in a trade or free agent signing, there are tons of options on the table for the Browns and the future of their offense, and many predictions for how Cleveland will approach things are inevitably set to follow.
The latest projection for the Browns' quarterback conundrum comes from Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, who pins them as a prime trade suitor for Atlanta Falcons veteran Kirk Cousins.
"A four-time Pro Bowler, Cousins could still help a team in need of a starting quarterback—Atlanta is no longer one, as it is poised to turn the offense over to Michael Penix Jr," Knox said. "However... a trade could get complicated. Atlanta would have to eat $37.5 million in dead money to trade Cousins, and it might also have to agree to pay a large chunk of next year's $27.6 base salary. The Falcons would also have to send Cousins to a preferred destination, since his contract includes a full no-trade clause.
"If all that transpires, Cleveland could be an ideal landing spot for the 36-year-old. The Browns need a QB, and Kevin Stefanski coached Cousins for two years with the Minnesota Vikings."
Rather than dabble into the bundle of quarterback prospects in this year's unpredictable class, the Browns could go the option of a signal caller who's more experienced with more chemistry alongside Kevin Stefanski in hopes of righting ship at the position.
Cousins had an interesting year with the Falcons. In his first campaign back from an Achilles tear, the veteran suited up for 14 games before getting benched for Michael Penix Jr. –– posting 3,508 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and a league-leading 16 interceptions.
Obviously, it was far from a great year for Cousins, but with another year of offseason recovery and a new offensive system, there could be more hope for the 36-year-old to produce at a worthwhile level.
If the Browns have enough confidence in the 13-year-veteran, getting the Falcons to bite on a trade won't be an issue. The big question for Cleveland and their fit with Cousins inevitably falls on the financial side.
With already so much money invested into an injured Watson, the Browns may have more intrigue in cost-controlled options under center rather than a pricier veteran.
If the Falcons are willing to pay for some of his salary, the flexibility for Cleveland increases, but it remains to be seen if Atlanta's willingness to meet the mark there.
A few aspects would need to fall in place for the pairing of Cousins and Cleveland to come to form, but it's an interesting option in play nonetheless.
