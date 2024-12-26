Another Browns Star Sets Critical Expectation For Team's Future
For the first time in his career, Cleveland Brown star defensive end Myles Garrett spoke the unthinkable, suggesting that playing somewhere else could be a possibility if the team's offseason goals don't align with his personal goals.
For Garrett that goal is winning, and if the organization decides a rebuild is the path forward, he may not want to stick around to be part of it. On Thursday, cornerback Denzel Ward echoed, at least some of, his fellow defensive star's sentiments.
"I'm ready to win as well," asserted Ward. "I know Myles is too. We competitors and winners and we just looking to try to find a way to get to the top. Obviously not have the losing season like we have now. We just looking for, how to get there."
Ward didn't quite go so far as saying he could envision himself playing elsewhere if the team doesn't execute a plan that is centered around retooling rather than rebuilding like Garrett did. He also didn't demand to see the team's offseason plan after a disastrous 2024 campaign wraps up. He will, however, take a peak.
"When they show Myles [the plan], I'll just look over Myles shoulder and see what the plan is," Ward said with a laugh. I'm ready to go forward with it, whatever it is."
While the Browns season overall hasn't gone even remotely close to how any expected, Ward has been a bright spot of a 3-12 team. In many respects he's having his best season of his career since being drafted No. 4 overall in 2018. The three-time Pro Bowler is leading the league in pass breakups with 19. He's also snared two interceptions forced and recovered a fumble and accumulated 39 tackles.
Like Myles, Ward is very much in the prime of his career, but thriving for a team that is going no where fast right now. That pair of stars hope to put their efforts to good use sooner rather than later. Their voices also carry a lot of weight, and tend to align with the rest of their defensive teammates. As a unit there seems to be a belief that they can correct things without a complete tear down.
"I think the biggest thing is, everybody just wanna win," reiterated Ward. "We all competitors out here, nobody wants to have a losing season and lose the majority of our games. So our biggest thing is trying to find a way to win and however we gotta get to that, we gotta work hard and try to get there."
Cleveland has two weeks to get through before the organization's brass will get to work on mapping out whatever the plan is for the team's future. Whatever it is, it could dictate the future of two of the team's biggest stars.