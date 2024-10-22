Falcons Linked As Trade Suitor for Browns Superstar
With the poor situation the Cleveland Browns find themselves in entering Week 8, there are many who think that a firesale could be coming. A lot of players could be moved by the Browns and they have quite a few pieces that could net them some solid value.
However, a massive surprise was thrown out on Monday when Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated mentioned that there was some fishing going on from other teams about superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett.
Could Garrett actually end up being available for the right price ahead of the deadline? It seems unlikely, but it's definitely not impossible.
Sometimes, when a team realizes that they need to rebuild, they open up to ideas that would have otherwise been impossible. That could be a situation Cleveland is in.
If a team were to come in and blow them away with a monstrous trade offer for Garrett, could they consider the option? More than likely, that answer would be yes.
That being said, the offer would have to be huge.
Bleacher Report has listed the Atlanta Falcons as a team that could look to pull off a blockbuster trade for Garrett. They even suggested a potential trade package that could be offered by the Falcons.
Cleveland Browns Receive: 2025 First-Round Pick, 2025 Fourth-Round Pick, 2026 Third-Round Pick, 2026 Fourth-Round Pick, QB Michael Penix Jr.
Atlanta Falcons Receive: Myles Garrett
Clearly, there is a lot to unload with this potential trade package.
First and foremost, the addition of Michael Penix Jr. is intriguing. Penix was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Acquiring him, if the Browns believe he can be a franchise quarterback, would open Cleveland up to using their own first round pick on another position of need.
Penix is 24 years old and could be the long-term quarterback for the Browns if he pans out.
Adding another first round pick in 2025 would give the front office another pick to add much-needed talent. Bringing a fourth-round pick could be valuable as well for the upcoming draft.
In addition to two picks this year, adding two future draft picks would be nice as well. They could either use those picks on players that can help them after next year, or they could package them in trades to get back up in the 2025 draft for another high pick.
Giving up Garrett is a hard sell for Cleveland. He's the face of their franchise and one of the best pass-rushers that the NFL has ever seen. However, this would be a trade package that would make the Browns stop and think for a minute.
Obviously, this is just an idea of something that could work. It likely wouldn't end up convincing the Browns to pull the trigger, but it's a very aggressive and intriguing offer.