Browns Digest

Browns Analyst Reveals Starting Prediction for Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland rookie is locked in a tight battle for the starting quarterback job.

Gavin Dorsey

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Offseason OTAs are now in full swing, and the Cleveland Browns' quarterback battle is just heating up.

Whether the starting QB ends up being one of the veterans in Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett, or one of the rookies in Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland fans are in for a treat as the four passers will spend the next few months competing to take the first snaps under center. Analysts are already deciphering practice snap counts and 7-on-7 accuracy statistics, but head coach Kevin Stefanski has warned not to put too much stock into how he divvies up reps between the players.

As a late-round pick, Sanders appears to be at a disadvantage early, but the former Colorado Buffalo has received praise for his play in OTAs and Rookie Minicamp so far. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland's "The Really Big Show" on Friday, radio host Q Myers gave a positive outlook for the rookie passer, despite the uphill battle he faces.

"I think that Shedeur Sanders is actually going to end up winning the job," Myers said. "But it's going to be tough because he's a fifth-round pick and reps are going to be very limited in practice. He's going to have to get in there and do some extra work."

Following a 3-14 season impacted by Cleveland's turbulence under center, Myers added that he feels the Browns' quarterback room now has the team in a good situation. While he does think Sanders will win the starting job eventually, the rookie may not be handed the keys to the team to begin the year.

"The way I look at it, Flacco's the old dude, he's the guy that at least is familiar with what he can do," Myers said. "He's the vet, he'll go in there and probably be QB1 at first, and then let the two youngsters battle it out. I think we all know who [Kenny Pickett] is, so you can throw him in the mix if you want to, but I think it really boils down to who has more juice: Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders? I think it's Shedeur, I've thought that since day one."

Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry are nearing a very consequential season. The two must be able to turn the Browns around soon, and that starts with nailing the quarterback position.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

feed

Published
Gavin Dorsey
GAVIN DORSEY

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and assists in covering a handful of other teams in the On SI network, including the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Texans and Ohio State Buckeyes. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

Home/News