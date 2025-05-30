Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Receives Major QB Competition Prediction
The Browns officially began their offseason OTAs on Tuesday, and almost immediately, the quarterback conversation returned to center stage.
Veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are the favorites to start the season due to their experience in the league — and Flacco's experience in Kevin Stefanski's system — but rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are hot on their tails. Both recent draft picks have garnered praise from practice observers during Cleveland's rookie minicamp and the first days of organized team activities.
Stefanski has already declared an open quarterback competition, and the equal starting line could give an advantage to the two first-year players if they impress this summer. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland on Friday, radio host Aaron Goldhammer said that he believes Sanders has a good chance to start for the Browns this upcoming season as a rookie.
"I would say that right now, in my mind, [Sanders] is second up," Goldhammer said. "I don't want Kenny Pickett to play because I think it's a big waste of time. Flacco's going to start the season, and if Flacco flames, I think by the time we get to October, November, whenever that happens, I think it's more likely than not that the second quarterback to start games for the Browns this year is Shedeur Sanders."
Flacco is the most likely player to begin the season under center because of his 17 years of experience, but with an estimated dead cap value of just $3 million, the 40-year-old could also be a surprising cut candidate and wouldn't cost the team much money at all if it wanted to open up a roster spot. On the other hand, Pickett could earn the job, but at just 26 years old, he could also still provide some trade value. The same goes for Gabriel and Sanders, who could each potentially net a future draft pick if one rookie outperforms the other.
In other words, anything is possible. However, it seems very unlikely that the Browns keep all four quarterbacks on their roster heading into the regular season, which means the training camp battle will be crucial for the future of each passer's career.