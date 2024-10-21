Browns' Backup QB Discusses Future Role With Team After Watson's Injury
With the recent news of Cleveland Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson feared to have suffered a season-ending achilles injury, longtime NFL veteran Jameis Winston shared his thoughts on the potential of him becoming the starter quarterback after the team's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, 21-14.
When asked how he views the weeks ahead with the possibility of Watson being out, Winston told reporters on Sunday after the game that he is ready for whatever role.
I am ready and prepared for whatever role. That's been the story of my career the past few years. I'm ready and prepared for whatever role to play, because I'm here to serve.- Jameis Winston
Heading into the Week 7 contest against the Bengals, Winston was listed as the third string quarterback for the Browns behind former 2023 fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson. However, when the second-year quarterback came in for the injured Watson, he would then leave the game with an apparent finger injury, thrusting Winston into a starting role for the remainder of the game.
The 30-year-old journeyman completed 5-of-11 pass attempts against Cincinnati, along with a passing touchdown and two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 7.
After being selected first overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, Winston has plenty of experience under his belt. Over the course of his career, he was the starting quarterback for five years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and eventually became the backup quarterback for the New Orleans Saints before coming to Cleveland in 2024.