Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Gives Perplexing Update on QB Situation
The Cleveland Browns quarterback battle in 2025 NFL training camp has been an intriguing story that's only grown more interesting by the day. Due to Deshaun Watson's brutal Achilles injury that's likely to sideline him for the entirety of the upcoming season, they brought in four different candidates to compete for his vacant starting slot.
Former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco, veteran Kenny Pickett, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders were all acquired this past offseason and given an honest chance to become the QB1. With the nation's eyes on the ongoing battle, there's still no telling who will emerge as the victor come Week 1.
Every single candidate has their pros and cons, and the conflicting reports coming out of camp haven't made it easy to identify a clear favorite. Former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett was viewed by many as a strong contender due to his blend of youth and experience. However, there have been more bad reports about his performance so far this offseason than good.
How will Kenny Pickett's hamstring injury impact the Cleveland Browns quarterback competition?
Now, he could be sidelined for the foreseeable future with a hamstring injury he suffered late in the first week of training camp. According to ESPN's Tony Grossi, Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski declined to give a timeline for Pickett's return, and he also chose not to disclose how serious his condition is.
He did say that Joe Flacco will get a majority of the snaps with the first team moving forward. Anyone hoping that fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders would get a better opportunity to prove himself with Pickett out will have to be disappointed.
Last week, Sanders didn't get any reps with the starting offense, and that might not change anytime soon, even with Pickett on the sidelines. With Cleveland apparently viewing the former Colorado Buffalo as a developmental project, that sentiment likely won't change regardless of Pickett's availability.