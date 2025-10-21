Browns' defender calls out Tua Tagovailoa interception before it happened
The Cleveland Browns defense had themselves quite a game on Sunday, leaving their mark on a 31-6 beating of the Dolphins at Huntington Park Field.
As part of the noteworthy performance, Cleveland intercepted Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times -- all in the second half -- his second outing in a row in which he has passed the ball three times to an opponent after suffering the same fate versus the Chargers a week before.
One of the most memorable moments of the game came at the 10:48 minute mark of the fourth quarter, when safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. called out his interception by manifesting Tagovailoa to throw it to him, a moment captured on the mic during the game.
Hickman can be clearly heard saying, “Give it to me Tua” before the snap, and then sprinting to get into position to anticipate the throw in the middle of the field as the intended receiver, tight end Tanner Conner, races by.
Hickman then repeats the phrase, “Give it to me Tua” as he’s getting up after being tackled by Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, before heading out to celebrate with fans and teammates near the end zone stands.
Although Hickman’s pick gave way to a three and out, the game was already out of hand by that moment. Browns’ DBs Tyson Campbell and Rayshawn Jenkins had intercepted Tagovailoa earlier in the game.
For Hickman, it was his first interception of the season, and first since his rookie campaign in 2023. That time, he returned a Trevor Siemien pass all the way to the end zone for a pick-six against the Jets. An Ohio State alum and former undrafted free agent, Hickman has started every game (seven) for the Browns this season, already a personal best. He’s been credited with 42 combined stops, one tackle for a loss and two passes defended for the year.
In turn, Tagovailoa is in the middle of what might be his worst season as a pro, performance-wise. He’s currently sitting atop the thrown interceptions list for the year, tied with Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, with 10.
Thanks to Tagovailoa, the Browns more than doubled their season total of interceptions up to that point, and now have five for the year.
Before the game, Cleveland’s defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said he thought there would be opportunities for his unit to make plays on the ball, stating “There is a potential on Sunday that the wind is going to be blowing pretty good and the ball is going to move around a lot, and our ability to find the ball downfield is a big part of what we do.”
While the wind wasn’t as much of a factor as some forecasted, the Browns defense still made good on Schwartz’ words.