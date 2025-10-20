Myles Garrett shares strong reaction after Browns win vs. Dolphins
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett has been a bright spot during an otherwise difficult season for the team, which started 1-5 going into Week 7.
However, a big 31-6 victory against the Miami Dolphins showcased the best of what the Browns have to offer. Garrett was thrilled with the team after the win.
“It’s nice. We haven’t had that all year, and, you know, you don’t want to make it close if you don’t have to. So with it all coming together in that fashion, that’s exactly what we want, and we gotta continue to strive for that," Garrett said.
Garrett hopes to rally Browns after win
All three phases of the game played complementary football, giving the Browns a steamrolling victory over the Dolphins. Garrett hopes the team can use the win to kickstart some momentum going into the next part of the season.
“Yeah. I mean, rallied and we got a win in a fashion which we can appreciate, but that’s not enough, and we gotta continue to do that. One win is one thing, but we’ve gotta turn this into a habit, an addiction. It’s gotta be an obsession to win and win like this. And so we gotta keep on chasing that feeling," Garrett said.
Garrett is striving for excellence, which is exactly what the Browns want from their Defensive Player of the Year. He is laying it all on the line for the Browns every week and doesn't often get enough credit for his efforts.
However, his performance against the Dolphins, recording two tackles and a sack while the defense forced four turnovers, definitely earned him some time in the spotlight. Garrett hopes the defense can build some confidence after the win.
“(It can) be a spark as much as we want it to," Garrett said of the win.
"You know, hopefully we’ve gotten so tired of the losses and tired of the pain that comes with them that we’re ready to inflict it on somebody else. You know, you gotta learn to use that pain, use that drive, you know, it can’t just become acceptable to have those feelings, you know, right now, it was a good response that we had, but it’s got to continue.”
Garrett and the Browns will look to continue their winning ways in Week 8 when the team travels to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.