Browns Denzel Ward achieves major career milestone in loss against Steelers
While there wasn’t much good happening for the Cleveland Browns in their 23-9 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, one defender did cross a major career milestone.
Denzel Ward, who the Browns drafted back in 2018, has been a cornerstone of the defense, consistently locking down one side of the field He is known for his acrobatic defense, knocking passes out at the last possible second.
Ward’s years of consistently has paid off, with one pass batted down against the Steelers, he has officially reached 100 pass deflections in his incredible career.
Ward was initially the Browns fourth overall draft pick in 2018 out of Ohio State, the second player the Browns drafted behind Baker Mayfield.
Ward made contributions right away. In his first career game, the Browns tied the Steelers. Ward had two interceptions while guarding Antonio Brown.
From there, Ward developed into one of the league’s best corners. He is a four time Pro Bowler, including each of the two past seasons.
On top of 100 career deflections, he has also made 339 tackles in his career. He’s picked off 18 passes, taking two back for touchdowns.
Ward is tied for 65th all-time since the NFL began tracking the stat. He is tied with Tyrann Matthieu and Brian Kelly.
The NFL’s all-time leader is Champ Bailey, who broke up 203 passes in a 14-year career. The Browns leader is Joe Haden, who broke up 155 in both Cleveland and Pittsburgh.
Ward is on pace to pass Haden in his career, and if he stays healthy and consistent for another seven years, could have a chance at the all-time mark. Ward is currently 28 years old.
The Warden led the entire NFL in pass deflections last season, swatting 19 passes during the year.
The Browns defense has been among the league’s best this season, and Ward has been a major contributor to that. He blankets one side of the field, forcing quarterbacks to throw it away from him.
It hasn’t all been pretty for Ward this year though. Against the Minnesota Vikings in London, he gave up a game-winning touchdown to Jordan Addison, with Ward selling out for an attempted interception.
Ward owned up to his mistake, but still disappointed in a major moment.
This season Ward has 17 tackles, deflected five passes and has one interceptions.
With the Browns sending out Ward’s running mate over the past few seasons, Greg Newsome, Ward will need to pick up the slack as Tyson Campbell adjusts. Pressure will be on Ward to keep the Browns secondary one of the top in the league.