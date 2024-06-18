Browns Deshaun Watson Is The Lowest Rated AFC North QB In Madden 25
Add the Madden rating creators to the list of people doubting Deshaun Watson's chances of returning to a top 10 quarterback this season.
The go-to football video game recently rolled out their player ratings for this year's games and Browns fans certainly won't like to see where their star QB showed up among the rest of the NFL's signal callers. With an overall grade of 74, Watson is the 24th rated QB in the game.
That put him behind all the other AFC North quarterbacks, including both of the Steelers new QBs in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. That duo actually came in a couple slots ahead of Watson, with Wilson being ranked 21st with an overall rating of 75. Meanwhile, Fields' 76 overall rating earned him the 20th spot, one ahead of his new teammate who is expected to at least start the season under center.
Sharing a rating of 74 with Watson, the Colts young QB Anthony Richardson comes in at No. 23. 10-year veteran Derek Carr of the Saints falls in at No. 22 with a rating of 75. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett – who they traded to the Eagles this offseason – is just one spot behind Watson with a rating of 73.
As for the other two AFC North QBs, both Lamar Jackson of the Ravens and Joe Burrow of the Bengals are part of a star-studded top three quarterbacks, headlined by the No. 1 overall rated player in the game, Patrick Mahomes.
Entering year three of his five-year deal with the Browns, Watson apparently has a lot to prove on an actual football field and a virtual one in 2024.
