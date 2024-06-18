Andrew Berry On Nick Chubb: "He's The Heartbeat And Pulse Of Our Team"
While an offseason of uncertainty clouded Nick Chubb's future with the Cleveland Browns following a gruesome knee injury in Week 2 of last season, the franchise made a point in doing right by the fan favorite of a ballcarrier.
Despite the fact that the Browns could have released Chubb and saved over $11 million in salary cap space, general manager Andrew Berry found an amicable solution to guarantee he'd be lining up in the backfield again this fall. Chubb and his agent agreed to the parameters of a re-worked contract that reduced his cap figure to just $6.2 million in 2024, with a chance to earn back the money in incentives.
A couple weeks back, Chubb explained that he was grateful for the only franchise he's ever known not simply kicking him to the curb. Often times the business of football seems to take precedent over what's morally right. Not with Berry and the Browns' brass though.
"When we look at any member of our organization, it's important for us to not lose sight of the fact that we're dealing with people," Berry said on a recent appearance on NFL Network's The Insiders. "What happened to Nick last year was very unfortunate. He had no desire to be anywhere besides Cleveland. We had no desire for that to be the last snap that he would take in a Cleveland Browns jersey. Quite honestly, he's the heartbeat and pulse of our team."
Berry has reiterated a several points during the offseason that nobody in the organization wanted to see Chubb's Cleveland tenure come to an end with him being carted off the field in Pittsburgh during Week 2 of last season. By following-through on that promise, Chubb will now have at least one more season with the franchise.
Returning from any season-ending knee injury is no easy feat. Doing it for the second time in your career is likely to be even more difficult for Chubb. That said, the 2018 second-round pick is build different – as Berry noted. Nobody would be surprised if he put together another highly productive season and no only earned back the money he gave up in incentives, but also earned another contract extension.
"Coming into the year I had a respect level for Nick Chubb, it was 10-out-of-10," said Berry. "Exiting the season it was probably a 20-out-of-10 because this was a person who came in everyday, 5:30 a.m., doing his rehab, working as if he was preparing for Sunday, I think that says something about him individually and as a professional. One of the moments that we're all looking forward to is the first time he runs out of that home tunnel for his debut in the 2024 season."
As things stand right now, nobody can pinpoint an exact return date for Chubb this fall. Whenever it comes though, he's bound to receive quite the ovation from the Browns faithful who have grown to love him over the years.
