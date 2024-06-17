Remembering The Best Moments From The Browns Last Appearance On Hard Knocks
With the announcement that the Browns will make another appearance on HBO and NFL Film's "Hard Knocks" as part of an in season spin-off of the show that will feature the entire AFC North, why not take a walk down memory lane to Cleveland's previous appearance on the show.
The year was 2018, Hue Jackson was head coach, Baker Mayfield was a rookie and Jarvis Landry was trying to change the culture of the franchise.
Here are the Top 5 moments the last time Cleveland was featured on Hard Knocks:
5) The QB RV
One of the funnier moments of the 2018 show was the QB RV. As Mayfield explained, most rookies were asked to pick up an expensive dinner for the rest of their position group, but he was tasked with renting an RV for the entirety of training camp. There was one rule for the temporary mobile home: quarterbacks only.
The entire situation was meant to serve as a bonding experience for the position group, providing the likes of Mayfield, Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Brogan Roback a place to hang out after practice. It also became one of the more fun storylines of training camp that year.
4) Financial Advice From Carl Nassib
Who knew then Browns defensive end Carl Nassib was such a financial wiz? His lecture to the rest of his defensive line-mates on investing their earnings was another feel-good moment from the 2018 iteration of Hard Knocks. And honestly, everyone can probably learn something from his white board presentation.
3) Hue Jackson Butting Heads With Todd Haley
Who could forget the infamous coaches meeting that saw then offensive coordinator Todd Haley challenge Jackson to not "live in his fears" when it comes to pushing the players at practice. Haley saw it as making their team tougher. Jackson saw it as insubordination and TV gold ensued. It was the first glimpse anyone got into the disastrous Haley-Jackson duo.
2) Hue Jackson Congratulating Baker Mayfield
This one still gets a laugh from Browns fans. With the cameras rolling and the lights on, Jackson gave the Hard Knocks crew a show but parading Baker Mayfield into his office to congratulate him on earning the backup QB job. Just an all-time tone deaf moment and yet so entertaining nonetheless.
1) Jarvis Landry's Profanity-Laden Speech
An easy No. 1 here. Landry was acquired via trade that offseason, and arrived in Cleveland looking to change the culture one speech at a time. It just so happened that the Hard Knocks cameras were rolling for one of his most memorable and most passionate speeches, delivered to his fellow wide receivers during training camp. It's a moment that still might get Browns fans to run through a wall.
