Ian Rapoport Drops Bomb on Nick Chubb's Future with Browns
The Cleveland Browns have selected running back Quinshon Judkins with the 36th overall pick of the NFL Draft, which obviously has put Nick Chubb's future with the Browns in question.
Chubb is still a free agent, and Cleveland has not seemed to make any progress toward re-signing him. But apparently, talks have been ongoing.
Ian Rapoport of NFL media has reported that the Browns have had "recent dialogue" and that "the door is open" for a reunion.
Of course, if Chubb does return, it would be in a very limited role. Not only does Cleveland now have Judkins, but it also has Jerome Ford in the backfield. Not that Ford is a world-beater at the halfback position, but he is younger and definitely seems to have more to offer than Chubb at this stage.
Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury in September 2023 and missed the first six weeks of the 2024 campaign as a result. He played in eight games overall, finishing with 332 yards and three touchdowns while averaging a meager 3.3 yards per carry.
The 29-year-old then sustained a broken foot in December, which prematurely ended his season and put his NFL future in serious jeopardy.
Chubb made four straight Pro Bowl appearances between 2019 and 2022, stamping his name among the best running backs in football. He racked up well over 1,000 yards each year, topping out at 1,525 yards in that final campaign.
However, now, it's clear that the University of Georgia product is barely a shell of the player he once was. We'll see if the Browns decide to bring him back for 2025.
