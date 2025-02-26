Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Impressed by Draft's Top QBs
At the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked by reporters about the overarching theme of Cleveland's offseason: finding a franchise quarterback.
At No. 2 overall, the Browns will likely have their pick of the group, depending on whether the Titans take a quarterback at pick No. 1 or opt for a game-changing talent elsewhere like EDGE Abdul Carter or WR/DB Travis Hunter. Based on Stefanski's interview, it seems like the Browns like both of the draft's top quarterbacks — Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward.
Stefanski said he met with Sanders on Tuesday morning.
"Shedeur is a very, very impressive young man," Stefanski said. "He was raised the right way. Obviously, he's a heck of a football player, that's evident off the tape, but really impressed with the person."
Stefanski added that he felt Sanders' father, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, had been a great resource for Shedeur in teaching him how to be a pro and that the young quarterback had taken advantage of the advice of those surrounding him.
Sanders wasn't the only quarterback that Stefanski and the Browns spoke with. Ward also drew praise from Cleveland's head coach following their meeting.
"His career, where he's been is a unique path," Stefanski said. "Knows football really well, was very impressed with his meeting in terms of his recall going back to his Washington State days and how he saw defenses, how he progressed, how his processing worked. He could talk through all of that. I was very impressed with the young man."
Sanders won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, while Ward won the Davey O'Brien Award in 2024. Both are honors given to the nation's top collegiate quarterbacks.
Regardless of the direction the Browns go at quarterback, Stefanski's comments should elicit hope from Cleveland fans that their team will find their franchise star.
