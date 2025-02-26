Insider Drops Adamant Take on Cleveland Browns' Draft Plans
There has been a whole lot of discussion surrounding what the Cleveland Browns' will do with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
While taking a quarterback seems like the obvious choice for the Browns, there has been growing buzz that they will actually decide to go in a different direction this April.
However, NFL insider Adam Schefter seems to think all of the spirited conversation is nonsense.
During an interview with Ty Schmit from the Pat McAfee Show, Schefter revealed that he thought Cleveland's draft plans are actually pretty cut and dry.
"The thing that I feel most comfortable and confident in this upcoming draft is that the Cleveland Browns, at No. 2, will end up taking a quarterback," Schefter said. "Because they have to. Because logic dictates that. Because common sense dictates that."
It's true. It would be hard to wrap your head around the Browns doing something different, as they have quite arguably the league's worst quarterback situation right now.
Cleveland will have the opportunity to take one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in a couple of months, and depending on what the Tennessee Titans do at No. 1, it's entirely possible that both quarterbacks will be on the board once the Browns are on the clock.
Yes, Cleveland has other needs, but none are more pressing than the gaping hole the team has under center, and the Browns have a rather simple fix: just take a quarterback at No. 2. Period.
We'll see if Cleveland decides to make what should be the right decision.
