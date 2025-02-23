Browns Digest

Kansas City Chiefs Could Steal Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb

Heading into the NFL offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs could look to steal Nick Chubb from the Cleveland Browns.

Evan Massey

Dec 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Dec 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA: Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Nick Chubb is one of the more intriguing names available this offseason in NFL free agency. While there are many who expect him to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns, other teams could swoop in with interest.

While Chubb did not look like his old self after returning from injury in the middle of the season, there are some who think that he could bounce back much stronger in 2025.

In the eight games that he played during the 2024 season with the Browns, Chubb ran for 332 yards and three touchdowns on 102 carries. Those obviously aren't the numbers he was wanting to produce.

That being said, there is no telling what his free agency market is going to end up being.

A new team has been suggested as a potential threat to swoop in and steal Chubb away from Cleveland. That team is none other than the Kansas City Chiefs.

John Breech of CBS Sports named the Chiefs as a potential contender to sign Chubb this offseason.

Landing in Kansas City could make an awful lot of sense for Chubb. He would not be asked to shoulder a workhorse load. Instead, he would be able to run against defenses focused primarily on defending against Patrick Mahomes.

On the outside looking in, the fit would make a lot of sense. If Chubb could get back to playing anywhere close to how he had been consistently playing before the injury, he would help take the Chiefs' offense to the next level.

Obviously, the Browns would rather not see this scenario end up becoming a reality. Cleveland would prefer to figure out a way to bring him back on a short-term contract with the opportunity to work out a long-term deal if he can bounce back strong.

It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with Chubb this offseason. Hopefully, the Browns will be able to figure something out with him.

Published
