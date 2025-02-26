Browns Send No. 2 Pick to Raiders in Colossal Trade Proposal
There are a whole lot of Cleveland Browns trade ideas circulating right now, and while most of them have to do with Myles Garrett, many of them concern the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
There is a whole lot of deliberation occurring concerning what the Browns will do with the selection, which can—and probably will—decide how the next five years go for the franchise.
The common sense choice would be for Cleveland to take a quarterback, as the Browns would be able to take one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward at that spot. But there are some who believe Cleveland actually will not be going with a signal-caller.
Could the Browns actually trade the pick? It's a possibility, and Bleacher Report's Alex Kay has proposed a deal in which Cleveland would send the No. 2 selection to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for the sixth overall pick, a second-round selection and a fourth-rounder.
"The Raiders are an ideal candidate to trade with," Kay wrote. "They have little chance of landing a top-end quarterback prospect from the No. 6 slot and could be willing to cough up several Day 2 and 3 picks to get a franchise passer."
Las Vegas is definitely a desperate franchise and may very well be willing to surrender some significant capital to the Browns to obtain the second pick in the draft, but would that really be in Cleveland's best interests?
Let's face it: the Browns need a quarterback. Badly. They probably have the worst quarterback situation in the NFL right now (even worse than the Raiders), and the simplest, most obvious fix would be taking either Sanders or Ward this April.
But if Cleveland does decide it wants to move down in the draft in order to collect more assets, Las Vegas would be the perfect team to call.
