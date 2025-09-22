Browns legend reveals when Dillon Gabriel will start this season
The Cleveland Browns may not be technically out of the NFL Playoff hunt, but it sure does feel like they are teetering.
After the abysmal performance at Huntington Bank Stadium on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, the Browns need to make multiple changes, but the first must come at the quarterback position.
While the team did take home a 13-10 win, many cannot confidently say it came from the arm of Joe Flacco.
While on the Top Dawgs Show via the BIGPLAY Sports Network just a few days ago, legendary Browns returner Josh Cribbs spoke on the quarterback situation in Cleveland.
When asked about when he believes a switch will happen to the position, Cribbs spotlighted the storyline of playoff contention.
"We'll see the switch over when the Browns are no longer in playoff contention," Cribbs said. "If that happens this season, then it's no reason not to see what the future can look like with Dillon Gabriel at the helm."
"Last week, he just came out, not just him, but the offense was flat and wasn't able to answer such a huge call in a Super Bowl playoff caliber team like the Baltimore Ravens," Cribbs said.
Through the first three games of 2025, Flacco has four interceptions and one fumble while just adding on just over 600 passing yards and two touchdowns. His time is up, and the organization needs to see what they have in rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel.
Either would produce a better product out on the field than what Browns fans have been subjected to throughout the start of the year.
In Week 1, the Browns fell to the Cincinnati Bengals, 17-16, with Flacco throwing two interceptions. One of which occurred on the final offensive drive of the game for Cleveland. Just a week later, on the road in Baltimore against the Ravens, the offense looked even worse as they scored just 17 points and turned the ball over twice.
Flacco and the offense gave the defense no favors as they ultimately lost the game, 41-17.
However, even with the early season struggles, Cribbs has not given up hope in what Flacco can do for Cleveland. The 6-foot-6, 245 pounder is in his 18th year in the league.
"Right now, Joe Flacco still gives us [the Browns] the best opportunity to win football games," he said.
In 2025, Flacco currently has his third-worst interception percentage, his third-worst successful passing rate and his least yards-per attempt over the last 18 seasons.
Outside of Flacco, the Browns have only seen one other quarterback, Gabriel, behind center this season. While it came in just limited minutes in the loss to the Ravens, he completed 3-of-3 passes for 19 yards and one touchdown pass to rookie running back Dylan Sampson. His play was awarded with a 132.6 passer rating.