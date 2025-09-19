Why Dillon Gabriel should be Cleveland Browns starting quarterback sooner than later
It just doesn't make much sense.
The Cleveland Browns currently have two very talented quarterbacks who were taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon was taken in the third round with the 94th overall selection, with son of Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, going just two rounds later with the 144th overall selection.
Both quarterbacks are looking to get an opportunity to start in an NFL game this season, with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco struggling through two weeks.
While all of the Browns' struggles cannot fall on the 40 year-old, 18-year veteran, the 2025 season is already showing to be lackluster. The Browns are not in contention for a Super Bowl this year, so the focus has to shift to development.
Flacco has currently thrown for 489 yards and two touchdowns, while committing four turnovers. He's thrown three interceptions and lost one fumble. A few of the interceptions are due to wide receiver drops, but a lot of his passes have been less than ideal.
He currently has the third-lowest successful passing rate of his entire career at 39.4.
Heading into Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, Flacco and the Browns sport an overall record of 0-2. The offense has scored just 33 points this season while the defense has allowed 58. These numbers in no way show just how good this defense is and can be, but the offense is doing them no favors.
At this point, the eyes have to start turning towards third-rounder Gabriel.
Currently, Gabriel is No. 2 on the depth chart at the quarterback position for the Browns. He is ahead of Sanders, the only other quarterback on roster.
Gabriel put together a strong showing in the preseason with a mark of 25-for-37 through the air. That was good enough for a 67.6% completion percentage, 272 yards and one touchdown. The only negative to his game came with one interception and a fumble.
He had his best showing against the Los Angeles Rams, tossing 19 balls, completing 12 of them and recording 129 passing yards and his sole touchdown.
Through the first couple of games, he became more comfortable in the pocket and seemed to be understanding the pro game better. Any doubters he had were silenced against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the regular season as he went 3-for-3 for 19 yards and a touchdown late.
He was substituted in after head coach Kevin Stefanski pulled Flacco with the Browns being down so significantly.
"We didn't play well enough on offense, we didn't coach well enough on offense, and it's never going to be about one person," Stefanski said in his postgame press conference. "Joe knows there are plays that he can be better and it starts with protecting the ball, and he understands that."
Unfortunately for the front office, this decision may have backfired as fans across the board have called for Gabriel to be given the reigns of the offense.
When asked about whether or not he would consider making a change at quarterback, Stefanksi responded with "no."
The Browns have a gauntlet to go through in the next three games. They will take on the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers. These four teams are no easy wins, and each has a strong defense. There is a real world where the team starts 2025 with a 0-6 record.
If that is the case, there is no doubt that the front office needs to give Gabriel the reins of the offense after Week 6.
No matter what, this is not looking like a favorable situation for a young quarterback to adapt to the league in.