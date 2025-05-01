Browns Digest

Shedeur Sanders Reveals Jaw-Dropping Goal with Cleveland Browns

The Browns' rookie knows exactly what he wants to bring to Cleveland.

Gavin Dorsey

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) carries the ball in the second half against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Shedeur Sanders has only been a Cleveland Brown for less than a week, but he's already setting sky-high expectations for his new franchise.

On Wednesday, Sanders made a surprise visit to John Marshall High School in Cleveland. He spoke to and answered questions from the students, also sharing a massive goal he has as the Browns' new quarterback.

"I'm trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl," Sanders said. "But off the field, I want to bring more hope and positivity to the city, and connecting with young people is one of the best ways to do that."

Sanders was selected with the No. 144 pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft last weekend. While he will have to compete against Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel for the starting quarterback job, Browns fans are already getting excited about what Sanders could bring to the table. The former Colorado star leads all NFL rookies in jersey sales.

During Wednesday's Q&A session, Sanders said he is motivated by trying to be a positive influence to the youth and to people watching him. He also spoke about his thankfulness for his father, Deion Sanders, and the importance of having good role models and receiving advice from people you trust.

"You can do what you want to do, not listen and see how it pans out, or you can listen to somebody that's got your best interest that wants the best for you," Sanders said. "Everybody has free will in this room. Everything may be fun and games now, but when real life hits, I don't think its going to be that funny if you don't set yourself up the right way."

Winning the Super Bowl is a lofty goal for a franchise that hasn't done so ever and hasn't won an NFL Championship since 1964. Sanders seems determined, though, that even if he doesn't bring a title to Cleveland, he'll still make a different in the community.

Gavin Dorsey
