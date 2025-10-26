Browns owner Jimmy Haslam weighs in on Cleveland's quarterback room
The Cleveland Browns have had quite the quarterback conundrum this season, which is no different than in years past.
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam took to the media to comment on the Browns quarterback situation they have found themselves in through eight weeks. His comments revolved around Dillon Gabriel as the starter, and where the team currently views him and his progress in his first season compared to fellow rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Haslam’s comments were shared via Ian Rapoport on X Saturday morning regarding their two young quarterbacks.
“Shedeur’s making progress in practice, so we’re going to continue to work with both of those guys”, Haslam said.
It becomes more and more clear that there’s somewhat of a divide between coaching staff, the front office, and ownership regarding who they view as the teams current and potential long-term starter. Dillon Gabriel seems to be the favorite to continue as their top guy, but many wonder if and when Sanders could see his number called and earn starter reps both in practice and in game.
While Haslam has had no problem discussing Sanders and his progress, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski hasn’t been as clear in his comments when it comes to Sanders compared to Gabriel.
Stefanski recently made comments about the situation, sharing that Sanders hasn’t been getting any first team reps in practice like Gabriel did when Joe Flacco was the team’s starting quarterback to start the season.
When talking about Gabriel, Stefanski said, “being a young QB, you want to make sure he’s getting a lot of reps. It’s different when you have a vet like Joe”.
While his comparison does make sense, it’s still a surprise to many fans why Sanders hasn’t received any first team reps at all. Gabriel has been consistent as the starter, accumulating 546 passing yards on 64 completions, totaling three passing touchdowns since he took over in week five’s loss in London to Minnesota.
With Shedeur Sanders currently being listed as questionable ahead of this weekend's game against New England, that paved the way for the team to elevate quarterback Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to back-up Gabriel against his former team.
The question remains if Cleveland will feature Sanders as the starting quarterback at some point this season, and while they’ve faced backlash from fans over the quarterback situation, Dillon Gabriel will remain the starter for the foreseeable future.