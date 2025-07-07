Browns Predicted to Make Shocking Arch Manning Decision
By not drafting a passer in the first two rounds in April, the Cleveland Browns are not financially tied to the quarterbacks on their roster in the long-term future.
Veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are both unrestricted free agents in 2026, while rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are set to combine for less than $11 million total over the next four seasons. None of the QBs in Cleveland — aside from the injured Deshaun Watson — would give the Browns a financial burden if released.
If general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski follow up last season's 3-14 record with another disappointing campaign, the duo may end up searching for new jobs next offseason. Cleveland's potential decision to start fresh could also impact the 2026 NFL Draft, which is believed to be strong at the quarterback position.
In a new mock draft from NFL Spin Zone's Sayre Bedinger, the Browns are projected to select a passer, but it's not the QB who many would expect. With Texas quarterback Arch Manning on the board, Bedinger instead predicts Cleveland will draft LSU's Garrett Nussmeier at No. 2 overall. The pick comes after the New Orleans Saints hypothetically selected Clemson's Cade Klubnik with the top choice.
Manning, the nephew of Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, is entering his redshirt sophomore season with the Longhorns. Although his collegiate playing time has been limited behind Quinn Ewers, the former top recruit showed flashes after Ewers went down with an injury in 2024. Manning made three starts last season, totaling 939 passing yards and 13 total touchdowns to just two interceptions.
However, it's Nussmeier's experience that makes him the No. 2 overall selection in Bedinger's mock. In 13 starts last year, Nussmeier completed 64.2% of his passes for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also improved as the season went on, logging a 9-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio over the final four games.
Bedinger also projected South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers to be picked before Manning, with the Texas passer falling to the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 8 overall pick.