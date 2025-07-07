Saints QB Speaks Out About Browns' Shedeur Sanders
Despite all the drama with the Cleveland Browns' quarterback position this offseason, rookie Shedeur Sanders recently received high praise from another quarterback who has had a unique path to the NFL.
During an interview on The Rich Eisen Show last week, New Orleans Saints' quarterback Spencer Rattler gave advice to Sanders, as well as claiming that he believes Sanders will be great.
“He’s a talented QB, as we all know," Rattler said on The Rich Eisen Show. "He’s going to have his own path. Everybody has a different path. Everybody can’t go first round, second round. Everybody has their own path, so take it step by step. Take it day by day. I know he’ll be great. I know he’s got a level head and knows what to do, obviously runs in the family. I know he is going to work hard and be a great player.”
As a former highly-touted recruit of high school, Rattler faced his fair share of adversity throughout his jounrey to the NFL. From being projected as a No. 1 pick to a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the 24-year-old was able to play in seven games for the Saints last season.
With both players sharing a similar path to the National Football League, it's encouraging for not only Sanders, but the entire organization that a fellow quarterback believes he can be something at the professional level. Prior to the 2025 NFL Draft, Sander was projected to be a first-round pick by most insiders. However, the 23-year-old eventually slipped to the fifth round, which allowed for the Browns to select an additional quarterback behind third-round pick Dillon Gabriel.
Now, the son of former NFL Legend Deion Sanders has a chance to compete against Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Gabriel for Cleveland's starting quarterback position ahead of the 2025 season.
