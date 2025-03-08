Insider Hints that Browns' Myles Garrett Could Consider Retirement
Myles Garrett desperately wants a trade from the Cleveland Browns and has not shown any signs of backing off of his demands.
The problem is that Garrett has two years remaining on his contract, so technically, the Browns don't really have to do anything. But Garrett can still do everything in his power to make them.
NFL insider Aditi Kinkhabwala shed some more light on Garrett's mindset this offseason and provided a rather interesting take on the 29-year-old, hinting that the former Defensive Player of the Year may even consider retirement so long as it gets him away from Cleveland.
"I may not know another superstar who could so quickly pivot to another 'purpose,'" Kinkhabwala posted on X. "Garrett has never defined himself solely by football. In a game of chicken, this is a man who could easily go write anime or live abroad until he gets his way."
That's probably a bit extreme, but it does indicate just how fed up Garrett is with the Browns and how he likely has no intention of every playing for Cleveland again.
And would Garrett truly threaten retirement? Honestly, based on the steadfastness we have heard from the superstar defensive end thus far, it may be a slight possibility, because Garrett may feel it could truly force the Browns' hand into trading him if all else fails.
Taking everything into consideration, the deeper we get into this mess, the less likely it seems that Garrett will be playing for Cleveland in 2025.
Too much damage has been done at this point, and the six-time Pro Bowler actually appears more likely to hold out than to suit up, even if it means costing himself some money in the process.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Have One Avenue to Bringing Back Nick Chubb
MORE: Browns Trade Proposal Sends Key Defender to Surprising NFC Team
MORE: Cleveland Browns Could Make These Moves To Free Up Cap Space
MORE: Myles Garrett Ready to Cause Ugly Scene to Leave Browns
MORE: Browns Could Weaken Division Rival With 'Perfect' Move