Browns remaining 2022 NFL Draft picks

A look at the draft picks left for the Cleveland Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft, after the blockbuster trade.

Cleveland Browns traded a ton of draft capital to land star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cleveland gave up three first-round picks, a third-round pick and a fourth round pick. Browns received a fifth-round pick back from the Houston.

Browns are giving up just one kick in the 2022 NFL Draft, their first rounder. Cleveland will give up a first and third-rounder in 2023, then a first and fourth-rounder in 2024.

Cleveland is getting back the Texans fifth-round pick in 2024.

Following the trades for Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper, this is where the Browns stand for 2022:

  • Round 2 | Pick 44
  • Round 3 | Pick 78
  • Round 3 | Pick 99 (compensatory selection)
  • Round 4 | Pick 107
  • Round 4 | Pick 118
  • Round 6 | Pick 202 (from DAL)
  • Round 7 | Pick 223

