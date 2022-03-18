Browns remaining 2022 NFL Draft picks

A look at the draft picks left for the Cleveland Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft, after the blockbuster trade.

Cleveland Browns traded a ton of draft capital to land star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cleveland gave up three first-round picks, a third-round pick and a fourth round pick. Browns received a fifth-round pick back from the Houston.

Browns are giving up just one kick in the 2022 NFL Draft, their first rounder. Cleveland will give up a first and third-rounder in 2023, then a first and fourth-rounder in 2024.

Cleveland is getting back the Texans fifth-round pick in 2024.

Following the trades for Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper, this is where the Browns stand for 2022:

Round 2 | Pick 44

Round 3 | Pick 78

Round 3 | Pick 99 (compensatory selection)

Round 4 | Pick 107

Round 4 | Pick 118

Round 6 | Pick 202 (from DAL)

Round 7 | Pick 223

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!