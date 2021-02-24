Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Report Suggests Browns Won't Be Getting J.J. Watt

John Clayton of 710 ESPN Seattle has said that J.J. Watt is going to sign with a handful of teams and that the Cleveland Browns weren't mentioned. It could certainly be the case, but it's a strange report, especially at this stage of the calendar.
Author:
Publish date:

According to John Clayton of 710 ESPN Seattle, free agent defensive lineman J.J. Watt will be choosing between the Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, and perhaps even the Las Vegas Raiders. That would leave out the Cleveland Browns.

While it's certainly possible Watt won't end up signing Cleveland, it would seem strange to write them off at this stage in the process. If it's true that Watt's three priorities are the chance to win a championship, supporting cast and money, it would be a perplexing choice to eliminate the team with the most financial flexibility of any potential contender, even if it's simply to use them to up offers from other teams.

Based on talk that despite the fact that Watt was said to understand he knows he'll have to take less money than he was making with the Houston Texans, he's asking for a ton of it and pricing himself out of the conversation with a few teams. Reportedly, the Green Bay Packers don't think they can make the money work and other teams are waiting for him to drop his demands while trying not to alienate him.

The Raiders aren't in a position to contend for a championship with or without Watt. Even mentioning them seems to undermine what Watt is trying to get from a new team.

It's also unlikely the Browns are giving up on Watt at this stage. There has been some expectation that Watt might make a decision or at least narrow down the field this week, but there's nothing that really forces him to do it. With the salary cap still not finalized, teams aren't entirely decided on what they can pay Watt, regardless of what he's asking for in a contract.

Maybe Watt has no interest in the Browns, but everything about this report is strange, save for the fact it would write off the Pittsburgh Steelers, who never made any sense as a destination.

READ MORE: Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft - Jamin Davis, LB Kentucky

Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report Suggests Browns Won't Be Getting J.J. Watt

Steelers offensive issues deeper than Roethlisberger's elbow
News

Aimless Steelers Steer Into Losing Skid With Decision on Ben Roethlisberger

Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jamin Davis (44) comes up with a fumbles ball during a football game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 28, 2020. [Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun] Flgai 112820 Ufvs Kentucky 28
Featured Content

Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Jamin Davis, LB Kentucky

Cleveland Browns Post-Season Positional Review: Tight Ends
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Post-Season Positional Review: Tight Ends

4C7D9352-93F6-4142-BF12-E42D261FFE6D
News

NFL Teams Can Now Use Franchise Tag, Browns Will Sit This One Out

Nov 21, 2020; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Tony Poljan (87) runs past Abilene Christian Wildcats cornerback Koy Richardson (22) en route to a touchdown in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Tony Poljan, TE Virginia

Cleveland Browns Post-Season Positional Review: Wide Receivers
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Post-Season Positional Review: Wide Receivers

Nov 2, 2019; College Park, MD, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) prior to the snap during the \2g\ against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mock Draft Monday: Browns Make Bold Trade For Pass Rusher