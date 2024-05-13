Browns Rival Will Play Chiefs On Opening Night Of 2024 Season
Browns fans are anxiously wait to see all the logistical details of the team's 2024 schedule on Wednesday, May 15. In the meantime, there will be a slow trickle of leaks and information about both Cleveland's schedule and the NFL's full slate.
The fist piece of that was revealed on Monday when multiple outlets reported that the Baltimore Ravens, one of the Browns division rivals will be kickoff the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs on opening night, Thursday, Sept. 5. The game will kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium around 8:20, as the Chiefs will hang another championship banner in front of Lamar Jackson and company.
The matchup comes with the intrigue of being a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game, which was played in Baltimore. Fueled by an 11 catch, 116 yard, one touchdown effort from Chiefs star Travis Kelce, the Chiefs held off Ravens 17-10 to advance to the Super Bowl, where they ultimately took down the 49ers. The Ravens will look to exact at least a little bit of revenge by spoiling a celebratory night in Kansas City and start their season with a win.
As far as the Browns are concerned, the Chiefs-Ravens matchup could prove to be an important one in terms of tie-breakers down the stretch of the season. One season removed from ever team in the AFC North finishing above 500, the division is expected to once again be a gauntlet. Any loss for Baltimore could prove beneficial to the Browns as they look to battle for the division.
Cleveland is also slated to hos the Chiefs at some point this season, which could factor into the tie-breaking procedures. Obviously, having two head-to-head matchups against Baltimore will also play a role in the Browns push to win the division for the first time since 1989.
With the Ravens heading to Kansas City it may also provide some insight into who the Browns could face in Week 1. Four of Cleveland's last seven season openers have been against division rivals, so the Ravens are officially out of the equation if the NFL is planning on having the Brown's play another AFC North opponent.
