Browns Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders Suffers Injury During Practice
Amidst an offseason battle for the team's starting quarterback job, the Cleveland Browns have been struck by the injury bug.
Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders did not receive any 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 reps during Wednesday's joint practice against the Eagles, with Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Tyler Huntley splitting the snaps instead. Following the session, the team announced that Sanders had suffered an oblique injury while throwing in the early portion of practice and was held out for the rest of the day.
Sanders, who was in uniform, was the only Browns quarterback not to take snaps in team drills against Philadelphia. Two practices earlier, the fifth-round draft pick received the most snaps for the first time in training camp.
Pickett and Gabriel have been dealing with their own injuries as well. The two passers both missed Cleveland's preseason opener against the Panthers after suffering hamstring injuries, but are back in action at practice and could make their Browns preseason debuts on Saturday.
With Deshaun Watson still recovering from a torn Achilles and Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders each dealing with their respective ailments, Cleveland's lone healthy quarterbacks are the 40-year-old Flacco and the recently signed Huntley. The Browns have two preseason games remaining against the Eagles and Rams to determine who the team's Week 1 starter will be.
Has Sanders shown enough to be the starter?
Despite the oblique injury setback, Sanders has already shown head coach Kevin Stefanski what he can do on the football field. The rookie made about as strong a first impression as he could have in last weekend's 30-10 preseason-opening win against Carolina, going 14-for-23 with 138 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Sanders has received limited quantities of practice reps behind Flacco, Pickett and Gabriel, but he's evidently made the most of his opportunities. Even if the former Colorado Buffalo cannot participate in Cleveland's two remaining preseason matches, Sanders has made an intriguing case to be named the team's Week 1 starter.
It is far more likely that Flacco or Pickett begins the season and one of the two rookies takes over during the year, but Sanders' strong debut has likely increased his chances of receiving a starting opportunity sooner. The Browns have two first-round picks in 2026 after a draft-day trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Sanders' play this fall could determine whether Cleveland views him as the team's long-term solution at quarterback.
The Cleveland Browns have not released a timetable for Sanders' oblique injury.