Browns Training Camp Could Look Different In 2025 With New NFLPA Proposal
Spring workouts and practices could be a thing of the past if a new NFL Players Association proposal becomes adopted this summer.
According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the player's union is working to finalize the framework of a plan that would "overhaul" the current configuration of the league's offseason program. In it, voluntary on-field workouts during the spring months would be eliminated in favor of a longer training camp ramp up period, that would require players to report in mid-June or early July.
Pelissero reports that the proposal will be presented this summer and if approved it could take effect as early as the 2025 offseason. The changes reportedly have resounding approval from the players as the NFLPA sought to tweak the offseason schedule. Medical experts were also consulted to formulate the proposal in an effort to reduce soft-tissue injuries, while elongating the time off immediately after each season, to encourage recovery time.
The current spring schedule is broken down into three phases, beginning in April and running through June. The first phase which consists of meetings and conditioning work, before moving outside for on-field drills during phase two.
Then there's phase three, which the Browns and other teams are currently in, consisting of organized team activities (OTAs) out on the field. Full pads and full contact are strictly prohibited. Veteran minicamp is also included in phase three.
If approved, as Pelissero added, spring time would strictly be used for "virtual classroom work," but practices wouldn't officially start until the start of training camp during the summer.
