The Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Class

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has completed his first NFL Draft. He made two trades, picked seven players and added a draft pick for the 2021 class. He managed to get his left tackle and add a number of players to the defensive side of the ball in the process.

1st round, 10th overall - Jedrick Wills, OT Alabama

The Browns get their left tackle and really finish their starting offense. Wills is still only 20 years old, possesses remarkable power and a nasty demeanor looking to dominate and punish opponents in the running game, while putting together an outstanding record together as a pass protector. He will have to move over from right tackle.

2nd round, 44th overall - Grant Deplit, S LSU

After moving down a few spots with the Indianapolis Colts, giving them the 160th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Browns add arguably the best free safety in the class. Tremendous size and athleticism for the position, he can contribute in coverage from multiple spots in the Browns defensive scheme.

3rd round, 88th overall - Jordan Elliot, DT Missouri

Toolsy three-technique with interesting athletic traits and transformed his body over the course of his career in college, including losing 30 pounds. He's quick, he can penetrate and offers the Browns depth behind Sheldon Richardson.

3rd round, 97th overall - Jacob Phillips, LB LSU

Phillips was a productive linebacker for the Bayou Bengals, racking up tackles and playing well against the run. He's a smart player that doesn't miss many tackles. The Browns project him to play weak side linebacker.

4th round, 115th overall - Harrison Bryant, TE Florida Atlanta

Bryant had outstanding production for the Owls and was utilized all over their offense, playing inline, in the slot, as an H-back, moved in motion. The Browns add depth to their tight end position as well as another weapon.

5th round, 160th overall - Nick Harris, C Washington

The pick was acquired from the Indianapolis Colts when they traded up to get Jonathan Taylor, the running back from Wisconsin. Harris a pretty good athlete in terms of movement skills and projects as good to play in a zone scheme at center.

6th round, 187th overall - Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR Michigan

With their final pick of the day, the Browns more or less take a shot on a good athlete that hasn't developed. A big time high school recruit that didn't produce in college but is still young, Jones will get a chance to show the Browns they should hold onto him.

2021 third round pick courtesy of the New Orleans Saints

When the Browns agreed to trade down with the Saints, allowing them to draft Zack Baun at 74th pick, the Browns sent them their seventh round pick, but gained a third round pick in 2021. This gives the Browns an extra third, fourth and fifth round pick for the 2021 NFL Draft.