Browns Digest

Browns 2024 Training Camp Previews: Offensive Guard

Joel Bitonio returns for an 11th season, but will it be his last?

Spencer German

Jan 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio (75) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio (75) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Browns offensive guard room is one that doesn't need much of an introduction, so we won't waste your time. Here's what fans should expected at the guard position come training camp:

Where Things Stand:

There may not be a more straightforward position group on this team than the offensive guards. Joel Bitonio is back for year 11 and is the elder statesman of the position. He'll be manning his usual spot at left guard, looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued season in 2023.

On the opposite side is the equally as dependable Wyatt Teller, who will surely produce another highlight reel of pancaking defenders multiple yards downfield. At 29, he'll be looking to earn a fourth-straight trip to the Pro Bowl.

After those two is rookie Zak Zinter – the team's third-round pick from this year – who represents the future at the position as Bitonio inches closer to retirement. It would be hard to imagine he won't be part of the final 53. That leaves Michael Dunn, Wyatt Davis, Ifedi Germain and undrafted rookie Javion Cohen battling it out for maybe one additional spot.

Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Zak Zinter against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game
Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Storylines To Follow:

Other than this potentially being Bitonio's swan song, there aren't any groundbreaking storylines coming out of this group. That said, the process of Cleveland's brass sorting through how many lineman they want to keep to the 53-man roster, especially after a season that was marred by so many injuries a year ago will be interesting.

Last year the team broke camp with nine lineman, could they start the season with 10 this year? That's where the presence of someone like Jack Conklin in the tackle group gets curious too. If Dawand Jones has taken the starting right tackle spot full-time, keeping Conklin as a backup means there's one less spot for a down the depth chart guard. It will all be a fascinating situation to unpack in the weeks ahead.

Projected Depth Chart:

LG1: Joel Bitonio, LG2: Zak Zinter, LG3: Wyatt Davis, LG4: Javion Cohen

RG1: Wyatt Teller, RG2: Michael Dunn, RG3: Ifedi Germain

MORE FROM OUR TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW SERIES:

The Quarterbacks

The Running Backs

The Wide Receivers

The Tight Ends

The Offensive Tackles

Published
Spencer German

SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

Home/News