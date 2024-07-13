Browns 2024 Training Camp Previews: Offensive Guard
The Browns offensive guard room is one that doesn't need much of an introduction, so we won't waste your time. Here's what fans should expected at the guard position come training camp:
Where Things Stand:
There may not be a more straightforward position group on this team than the offensive guards. Joel Bitonio is back for year 11 and is the elder statesman of the position. He'll be manning his usual spot at left guard, looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued season in 2023.
On the opposite side is the equally as dependable Wyatt Teller, who will surely produce another highlight reel of pancaking defenders multiple yards downfield. At 29, he'll be looking to earn a fourth-straight trip to the Pro Bowl.
After those two is rookie Zak Zinter – the team's third-round pick from this year – who represents the future at the position as Bitonio inches closer to retirement. It would be hard to imagine he won't be part of the final 53. That leaves Michael Dunn, Wyatt Davis, Ifedi Germain and undrafted rookie Javion Cohen battling it out for maybe one additional spot.
Storylines To Follow:
Other than this potentially being Bitonio's swan song, there aren't any groundbreaking storylines coming out of this group. That said, the process of Cleveland's brass sorting through how many lineman they want to keep to the 53-man roster, especially after a season that was marred by so many injuries a year ago will be interesting.
Last year the team broke camp with nine lineman, could they start the season with 10 this year? That's where the presence of someone like Jack Conklin in the tackle group gets curious too. If Dawand Jones has taken the starting right tackle spot full-time, keeping Conklin as a backup means there's one less spot for a down the depth chart guard. It will all be a fascinating situation to unpack in the weeks ahead.
Projected Depth Chart:
LG1: Joel Bitonio, LG2: Zak Zinter, LG3: Wyatt Davis, LG4: Javion Cohen
RG1: Wyatt Teller, RG2: Michael Dunn, RG3: Ifedi Germain
MORE FROM OUR TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW SERIES: