Browns 2024 Training Camp Previews: The Tight End Room
The tight end room is next on our preview list and this is an interesting group because it's one of the areas on the offensive side of the ball that Cleveland could look to add some depth before the season starts.
This year's group features a couple familiar faces like David Njoku and Jordan Akins, but several new ones as well. Here's what things look like with the Browns tight ends ahead of training camp:
Where Things Stand:
Fresh off his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2023, Njoku is back and looking to build upon the momentum he gained last season. He's the headliner of a group that feels a little thinner than previous seasons.
Also back, for a second season, is veteran Akins who played with quarterback Deshaun Watson in Houston from 2018-2020. In 2023, the Central Florida product made some moderate contributions with 15 receptions for 132 yards. The fact that Watson was hurt for most of the season left Akins sort of in limbo while he caught passes from five different QBs.
Beyond Akins, things look much different after the team saw 2020 fourth-round pick Harrison Bryant sign with the Raiders during free agency. Cleveland filled that void with hybrid fullback-tight end Giovanni Ricci who is more prominently a blocker than a pass catcher to this point in his career. Ricci spent most of the 2023 season on the IR with a shoulder injury.
The position is rounded out by Zaire Mitchell-Paden and Treyton Welch, who will enter camp needing to flash some things if they hope to make the 53-man roster.
Storyline To Follow:
In truth, how Watson utilizes Njoku is one of the bigger storylines of the entire season for this offense. Most of Njoku's success came with Joe Flacco at quarterback last season where he caught 36 of 54 targets, for 449 yards and four touchdowns over six games. In five games with Watson those numbers were just 20 catches on 26 targets for 176 yards and one touchdown. Njoku himself called Ken Dorsey's new offense "juicy." What that means for him remains to be seen, but the 28-year-old is a real weapon for this team and needs to be treated as such.
Beyond that it will be worth following along with what the rest of this group behind Watson does throughout training camp and the preseason. Can Akins or Ricci become viable second options for Watson or will the Browns have to explore adding another body to the room? Time will tell.
Projected Depth Chart:
TE1: David Njoku, TE2: Jordan Akins, TE3: Giovanni Ricci, TE4: Zaire Mitchell-Paden, TE5: Treyton Welch
