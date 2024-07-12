Browns 2024 Training Camp Previews: The Offensive Tackle Room
With the Browns three top tackles coming back from knee injuries and subsequent surgeries, head coach Kevin Stefanski will have some things to sort through at the bookends of his offensive line, throughout camp.
That is where the o-line previews begin, with what to expect from one of the most highly competitive position groups on Cleveland's roster in the weeks and months ahead:
Where Things Stand:
There will definitely he some things to sort out at the tackle spots later this summer, starting with the right side. Dawand Jones is the first of the top three tackles – each of whom underwent season ending knee surgeries in 2023 – to return to the field. He started being more involved in on-field workouts later in the spring. The Ohio State product will get first dibs at the right tackle spot, with veteran Jack Conklin likely needing more time to recover from a torn ACL. To this point the conversation around Conklin suggests he won't be ready until several weeks into the season. Once he returns though, the Browns will he presented with a unique problem of having too much talent at one spot along the o-line. That's not necessarily a bad thing.
On the left side, Jedrick Wills, who is next in line of the big three to return from knee surgery, should be gradually ramping things up during training camp. He is expected to still have the inside track to start on Deshaun Watson's blindside.
Next, James Hudson III returns for Cleveland as a valuable depth player tackle with some solid experience. Hudson was one of the main fill-ins at right tackle last year after an assortment of injuries at the position.
Hakeem Adeniji provides some additional depth at the position heading into camp. He's started a handful of games for the Bengals and Vikings after being drafted by Cincinnati in 2020. Rookie Lorenzo Thompson out of the University of Rhode Island is looking to make a name for himself during l camp in the hopes if making this roster. Nigerian-born Roy Mbaeteka will also look to make some noise at camp. Even if he doesn't make the final 53, the Browns will be able to apply for an International Player Pathway program exception that will allow for an extra practice squad spot to retain, should he clear waivers.
Storylines To Follow:
The battle between Jones and Conklin will be must follow for fans. Conklin is the savvy, experienced veteran. Jones represents the future of the position. The expectation at this point is Jones starts the season starting at right tackle but what happens with Conklin once he's ready to return? His contract may be too large of an albatross to move off of right now, which means Cleveland could be forced to just play out the season with him as the primary backup.
It's definitely a situation to monitor throughout camp and the preseason and also could impact the left tackle spot. With Jed Wills entering the final year of his rookie deal, he's hoping to earn a long-term contract. Inconsistent play throughout these first four years of his career leave some doubt about whether or not the Browns will commit to him beyond 2024. With so much depth at right tackle once Conklin is back, Cleveland could consider trying Jones out on the left side if things go poorly for Wills.
Projected Depth Chart:
RT1: Dawand Jones, RT2: Jack Conklin, RT3: James Hudson, Roy Mbaetteka
LT1: Jedrick Wills Jr., LT2: Hakeem Adeniji, LT3: Lorenzo Thompson
MORE FROM OUR TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW SERIES: