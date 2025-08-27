Browns Acquire Massive Steal in RB Who Was Shockingly Available
The Cleveland Browns have overhauled their backfield this offseason, allowing long-time star Nick Chubb to walk via free agency while selecting running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the NFL Draft.
The problem is that Judkins' Week 1 status is up in the air due to the fact that he has yet to sign his rookie contract with the Browns thanks much in part to some off-the-field issues that surfaced last month. Even though Judkins was cleared of domestic violence charges, he could still face an NFL suspension, which has put Cleveland in a difficult spot.
For that reason, the Browns needed to do something to address the halfback position, and on Wednesday, they landed one of the biggest potential steals available: Raheim Sanders.
Browns have landed a massive steal in Raheim Sanders
Cleveland announced that it claimed Sanders after the former South Carolina star was released by the Los Angeles Chargers in the midst of roster cutdowns.
Sanders went undrafted, but rushed for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry in 2024. That came after a three-year stretch at Arkansas that included a masterful 2022 campaign in which he racked up 1,443 yards and 10 scores on 6.4 yards per attempt.
Injuries definitely affected Sanders' latter collegiate years and caused him to fall out of the draft, but the Chargers seemed to love him in training camp, which made his availability that much more shocking.
Clearly, the Browns did not waste any time and decided to scoop up the 23-year-old, who should have a chance to compete for carries right off the bat if Judkins is unavailable.
Cleveland has Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson as its top two running backs at the moment, but it will be interesting to see if Sanders can crash the party.
The Browns will open up their season by playing host to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.