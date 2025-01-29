Browns Would Acquire No. 1 Pick in Historic Trade Proposal
The Cleveland Browns currently own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but could they consider trading up to No. 1?
The Tennessee Titans are picking at the top of the draft, and both the Titans and the Browns need quarterbacks. For that reason, many are expecting Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders to be the top two selections this April.
However, Cleveland may have a preference, and Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon feels the Browns may attempt to trade up in order to acquire the quarterback they want.
No team has ever traded up from No. 2, but Gagnon is proposing for Cleveland to make history.
"Since no team has ever jumped directly from No. 2 to No. 1, it's tough to gauge the value here," Gagnon wrote. "Based on the draft pick trade value chart, the Browns should owe the Titans no more than a second-round selection to make this swap, but that has rarely been an applicable tool for deals involving primo picks with potential franchise quarterbacks in the mix."
Gagnon concocted a proposal in which the Browns would send the No. 2 pick and a pair of third-round selections to the Titans for the top draft choice.
It's hard to imagine this type of deal coming to fruition unless Tennessee is truly at a coin flip in terms of which quarterback it wants. Plus, Cleveland may be perfectly fine with either signal-caller, so it wouldn't make sense for the Browns to surrender that much draft capital.
There's actually probably more of a chance that Cleveland trades down.