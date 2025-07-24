Browns' Nick Saban Rumors Slapped With Harsh Reality Check
Rumors have been swirling about an eventual head-coaching change for the Cleveland Browns, and the one intriguing candidate that has been mentioned as a possibility is Nick Saban.
Saban retired from his post as Alabama Crimson Tide coach following the 2023 campaign, ending an illustrious tenure for Saban in Tuscaloosa. But could he re-enter the NFL at this stage?
The 73-year-old did serve as Browns defensive coordinator from 1991 through 1994 and held a brief two-year stint as Miami Dolphins head coach, but that was all the way back in 2006.
Dan Patrick offered his opinion on the situation, and he doesn't really see the fit for Saban in Cleveland at this juncture of his career.
“But if you’re coming back, why would you go to (the Browns)?" Patrick said. "Now I understand the fan base with the Browns, and he was an assistant coach there with Bill Belichick. But you’re going get a rookie quarterback, and it’s gonna take time for him to develop. Even if you get Arch Manning, I mean yes, you have two first-round picks, but would that be enough, with that owner in Cleveland, that you would come back and you would coach in the NFL?”
The Browns have a very dedicated fan base, but Patrick does unfortunately make a salient point. Cleveland is nowhere close to being a contending team at the moment. The Browns could be years away from that. So would Saban, at his age, really want to jump back into the pros just to coach Cleveland?
Not only that, but the Browns are preparing to start a new season with Kevin Stefanski as head coach. Stefanski isn't going anywhere right now. This can be something we all revisit after the 2025 campaign, but as of right now, Cleveland isn't looking to replace its head coach.
