Browns Announce Surprising End to Training Camp Tradition
For the last two years, the Cleveland Browns have christened the start of a new football season with a trip to the famous Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. That recently established tradition, however, will not return for a third season.
Speaking to the media at the NFL Combine on Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that the team would not be making a trip to the scenic resort this summer.
The annual excursion to the Greenbrier first began in the lead-up to the memorable 2023 season. It was viewed as a good team-building exercise by Stefanski, who lauded, on multiple occasions, the impact of getting his players together in one place for a work trip away from the distractions of daily life.
It worked initially, as Cleveland produced an unforgettable 11-6 season that ended with a trip to the playoffs. Throughout that campaign, numerous players cited the Greenbrier trip as a major source of the team's success, helping forge an infectiously connected locker room.
Stefanski hoped a return trip to the Allegheny Mountains would come with similar results in 2024, and while it may have off the field, on the field the team produced a forgettable 3-14 campaign. And thus, the tradition will end before it ever really got going.
The Greenbrier trip may be going away, but joint practices will return for Cleveland. Stefanski wasn't ready to reveal what team they'll be joining forces with for a week's worth of highly competitive on-field work, however. More formal details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
