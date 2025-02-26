Browns Digest

Browns Announce Surprising End to Training Camp Tradition

Cleveland Browns training camp will look a little different this year after head coach Kevin Stefanski shared a key change to the team's plans

Spencer German

The Browns practice from the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs W. Va. on Day 2 of training camp
The Browns practice from the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs W. Va. on Day 2 of training camp / Spencer German
In this story:

For the last two years, the Cleveland Browns have christened the start of a new football season with a trip to the famous Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. That recently established tradition, however, will not return for a third season.

Speaking to the media at the NFL Combine on Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that the team would not be making a trip to the scenic resort this summer.

The annual excursion to the Greenbrier first began in the lead-up to the memorable 2023 season. It was viewed as a good team-building exercise by Stefanski, who lauded, on multiple occasions, the impact of getting his players together in one place for a work trip away from the distractions of daily life.

It worked initially, as Cleveland produced an unforgettable 11-6 season that ended with a trip to the playoffs. Throughout that campaign, numerous players cited the Greenbrier trip as a major source of the team's success, helping forge an infectiously connected locker room.

Stefanski hoped a return trip to the Allegheny Mountains would come with similar results in 2024, and while it may have off the field, on the field the team produced a forgettable 3-14 campaign. And thus, the tradition will end before it ever really got going.

The Greenbrier trip may be going away, but joint practices will return for Cleveland. Stefanski wasn't ready to reveal what team they'll be joining forces with for a week's worth of highly competitive on-field work, however. More formal details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Impressed by Draft's Top QBs

Browns Send No. 2 Pick to Raiders in Colossal Trade Proposal

Cleveland Browns Receive Brutal Grade in NFLPA Report Card

MORE: Browns Send No. 2 Pick to Raiders in Colossal Trade Proposal

MORE: Insider Drops Adamant Take on Cleveland Browns' Draft Plans

Published
Spencer German
SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

Home/News