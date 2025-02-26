Cleveland Browns Receive Brutal Grade in NFLPA Report Card
The Cleveland Browns received a damning grade in the third installment of the NFLPA's annual report card.
Based on a survey of players, Cleveland ranked 30th out of 32 teams, earning just a single A grade for their new state-of-the-art weight room. Similarly, the Browns strength coaches received a solid B+ grade, with the only other high mark coming in the form of a B- for the team's nutritionist/dietician.
The rest of the grades paint a concerning picture of the Browns organization as far as player treatment. Of all the categories, Cleveland scored it's lowest grade for it's locker room space at the team facility, which was given an F-.
Last year, the team's locker room at their Berea facility was given a similarly low D+ grade. Treatment of families also remains one of the biggest concerns expressed by players, earning a D+ this year, up slightly from a D- score in 2024.
Meanwhile, scores for head coach Kevin Stefanski and the ownership duo of Jimmy and Dee Haslam also took a hit in this year's report card.
After earning a B- grade in 2024, Stefanski earned a C for this past season with a score that also ranked 30th in the league. The only coaches who received lower grades were Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears and Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars, both of whom were fired after the season.
Ownership, meanwhile, scored a C+, down from a B grade last season. Their score ranked 22 out of the 32 owners.
Here is the full list of the Browns' grades from this year's NFLPA Report Card
The slide to 30th represents a pretty precipitous drop for the Browns, who ranked 23rd overall one year ago. It's fair to assume that some context for the dip in scores can be attributed to the team going from the playoffs in 2023, to winning only three games in 2024.
It's also worth noting from a facilities standpoint that the Haslams are planning on breaking ground on a massive 16-acre development associated with the Browns’ facility this spring.
Known as "District 46" the project is expected to include an upscale hotel, a sports medicine facility operated by the Browns’ team health system partner, University Hospitals, a community field with lines for multiple uses, a parking garage, and a 30,000-square-foot retail space to support the pedestrian-focused neighborhood.
For the last three years, the NFLPA has used this survey to provide a "guide" for players to shine some light on the daily work experience they would endure with each organization.
Based on this year's results, Cleveland has some work to do to make its player experience more accommodating.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Potential Browns Draft Target Sends Strong Message To NFL Suitors
MORE: Insider Drops Adamant Take on Cleveland Browns' Draft Plans
MORE: Andrew Berry Reiterates Key Trait Browns Want In Next Quarterback
MORE: Browns GM Shares Hard Truth on Nick Chubb's Future
MORE: Browns GM Shares Shocking View on Travis Hunter's NFL Position